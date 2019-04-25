400,334 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 41,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $516,343.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,180 shares of company stock worth $999,721 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

