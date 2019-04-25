3M (MMM) Shares Down 12.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) dropped 12.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $189.60 and last traded at $190.72. Approximately 14,566,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 2,270,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.08.

The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total value of $3,216,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.5% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 55.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 557,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 199,411 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

