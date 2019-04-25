2,970 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,845 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 313.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $103.50 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.72). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $269.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $347,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,986 shares of company stock worth $3,680,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

