26,479 Shares in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Purchased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

DWDP stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

