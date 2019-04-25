2,143 Shares in Deere & Company (DE) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $582,245,000. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 625.9% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 1,069,015 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 700,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after buying an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

