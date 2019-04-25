1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (QABA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QABA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 662.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 5,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM alerts:

Shares of BMV:QABA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM has a one year low of $845.17 and a one year high of $1,062.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/1st-tr-nasdaq-a-ut-com-qaba-shares-sold-by-old-second-national-bank-of-aurora.html.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.