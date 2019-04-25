1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,525 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 25.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth $77,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 80.6% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter.
BMV TDIV opened at $40.71 on Thursday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $38.44.
