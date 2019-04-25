142,502 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Purchased by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 142,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

