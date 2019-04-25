14,158 Shares in American Tower Corp (AMT) Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.23 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $133.53 and a 12-month high of $198.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $2,323,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,526 shares of company stock worth $19,690,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

