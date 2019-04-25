$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture Plc (ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.85. Accenture reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $179.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $181.41.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $875,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,055.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,974 shares of company stock worth $6,254,588. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

