$1.39 EPS Expected for The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for The Ultimate Software Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. The Ultimate Software Group reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ultimate Software Group.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.93 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.11.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.73. The company had a trading volume of 447,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $365.86.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 3,929 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,231.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

