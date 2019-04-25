-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). iPic Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,175%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iPic Entertainment.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.33% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPIC opened at $4.18 on Monday. iPic Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

