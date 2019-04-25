0xcert (ZXC) Price Up 3.5% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $789,026.00 and approximately $139,778.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.25 or 0.09804378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001895 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020003 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,501,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

