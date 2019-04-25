-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health Inc (RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.20). Radius Health posted earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDUS. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, Director Debasish Roychowdhury sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $37,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,571,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,281 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 6,710,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,652,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

