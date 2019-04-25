$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (GGG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $4,306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,473.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $2,547,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,549.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,938 shares of company stock worth $15,347,569. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Graco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Graco has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

