-$0.17 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 586,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,946. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,524.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $43,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,750.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.