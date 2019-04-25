$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

GE stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,446,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,281,952,000 after buying an additional 114,680,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after buying an additional 30,017,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

