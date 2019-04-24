Zynga (ZNGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zynga stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $218,705.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 623,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,914.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,098 shares of company stock worth $3,909,025. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

