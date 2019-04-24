Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $209,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $102,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 43,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

