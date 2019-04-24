Zillow Group Inc (Z) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zillow Group by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 599,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 471,623 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,490,000 after acquiring an additional 499,425 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 728 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $26,484.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $166,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,959,801 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

