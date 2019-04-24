Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Dot (GDOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot’s long-term strategic plan to be a ‘New Kind of Bank’ is leading to impressive results. Strength across established product lines and BaaS platform programs act as key growth catalysts. The company’s Banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing very quickly and contributing significantly to its GDV growth, active card growth and revenue growth. Its extended relationship with Walmart is another growth catalyst. Despite such positives, the stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. Green Dot faces tough competition from companies across financial services, financial technology services, retail banking, transaction processing and consumer technology industries. It experiences fluctuation in revenues due to seasonal factors. Further, the company does not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $445,810.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,529.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,377,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,112. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 284,693 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,043,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

