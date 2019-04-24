Zacks Investment Research Lowers Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

Shares of IRS opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $24.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.