Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jabil (JBL) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Jabil is expected to suffer from weakness in mobility and sluggish semiconductor capital equipment business. These negatively impacted the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and are also expected to hurt top-line growth at least in the near term despite new contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, increasing competition in the industry is weighing on its margins. However, focus on end-market diversification is a key catalyst. The Johnson & Johnson deal is a major growth driver for Jabil. During the second quarter, Jabil transitioned the first two sites from Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC). Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jabil from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

JBL opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $128,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,410 shares of company stock worth $2,067,296. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 2,157.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jabil by 2,076.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

