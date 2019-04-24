Zacks: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) Given $19.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $201,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 249,596 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 617,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 176,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

