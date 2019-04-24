Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $485.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.50 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $689.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.46. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $519.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 653,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 518,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,906,000 after buying an additional 404,478 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 356,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,351. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.