Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,803. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

