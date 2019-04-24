Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Joint Corp (JYNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $8.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.89 million. Joint reported sales of $7.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $40.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.98 million, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $54.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

JYNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,922. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.50, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.82. Joint has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.