Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.18 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of WIFI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -802.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,134,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,302,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,364 shares of company stock worth $3,881,071 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

