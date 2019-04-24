Zacks: BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.22 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioPharmX an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BPMX stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 14,348,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,923. BioPharmX has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29.

BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About BioPharmX

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

