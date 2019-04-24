Zacks: Analysts Set $26.00 Price Target for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPB. DA Davidson began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $49,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,469 shares of company stock valued at $84,919 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

