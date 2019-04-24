Zacks: Analysts Expect Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report sales of $223.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $228.00 million. Newpark Resources posted sales of $227.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year sales of $954.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $964.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Paul L. Howes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul L. Howes sold 106,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,011,626.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Newpark Resources by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 474,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Newpark Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,628,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,309,000 after buying an additional 322,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Newpark Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 346,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $793.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.70.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

