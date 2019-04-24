Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post sales of $77.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $57.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $313.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $314.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $327.89 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $331.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $136,635.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,377,000 after buying an additional 92,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,241,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,933,000 after buying an additional 103,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after buying an additional 270,010 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

