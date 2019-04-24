Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.07. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,449. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6,304.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 870,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 856,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

