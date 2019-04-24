Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce sales of $413.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.80 million and the highest is $422.96 million. Saia reported sales of $392.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

In related news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 9,053 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $626,739.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,199.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 36,680 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $2,442,888.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Saia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after buying an additional 592,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after buying an additional 592,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,995,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,930,000 after buying an additional 112,912 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 211,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,079. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

