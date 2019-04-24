Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7 Inc (RPD) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,323. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after buying an additional 1,133,289 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,223,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 843,883.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 556,963 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,281,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after buying an additional 190,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. 9,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,039. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $53.87.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.