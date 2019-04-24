Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $150,000.00. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $490,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $580,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.79 million, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $13.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 222,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,508. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

