Yandex (YNDX) Given a $44.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a $44.00 target price on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

