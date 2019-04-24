XRP (XRP) Reaches Market Cap of $12.52 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. XRP has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00005522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BitBay, Bitbns and CEX.IO. During the last week, XRP has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00402090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00981961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00176704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00382643 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,643,723 coins and its circulating supply is 42,004,966,728 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Coinbe, BitFlip, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, DragonEX, BTC Markets, BX Thailand, Koinex, CoinBene, Bits Blockchain, FCoin, Huobi, CoinEgg, MBAex, BitBay, Fatbtc, Exrates, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bittrex, BCEX, Kuna, Indodax, Bitbank, Braziliex, Stellarport, Gatehub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, WazirX, Bitlish, Ovis, RippleFox, Ripple China, Upbit, Binance, ABCC, LakeBTC, BtcTurk, Vebitcoin, Exmo, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Kraken, GOPAX, Coinone, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Korbit, Coinhub, Independent Reserve, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitstamp, Coindeal, Coinrail, OKEx, BitMarket, Bithumb, Bitinka, B2BX, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, C2CX, Cryptomate, Liquid, HitBTC, Poloniex, ZB.COM and Covesting. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

