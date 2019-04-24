Xilinx (XLNX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xilinx traded as high as $137.46 and last traded at $137.10, with a volume of 177936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $376,918,000 after acquiring an additional 116,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

