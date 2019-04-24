Xilinx (XLNX) Issues Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.72. 6,304,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,289. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

