WPX Energy Inc (WPX) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

NYSE WPX opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.31.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

