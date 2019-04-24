Worldpay Inc (WP) Stake Boosted by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Worldpay makes up approximately 26.9% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Worldpay by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,707. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $115.68.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.35 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Worldpay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

