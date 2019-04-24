Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,084,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,859. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/wolff-financial-management-llc-raises-position-in-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5216 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.