WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BATS WFIG opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $50.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/wisdomtree-fundamental-u-s-corporate-bond-fund-wfig-raises-dividend-to-0-13-per-share.html.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.