Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Windstream worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 19,742.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

WIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Windstream from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.48 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen downgraded Windstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Windstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Windstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WIN opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Windstream Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

