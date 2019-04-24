William B. Ridenour Sells 10,954 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,954 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $172,087.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

