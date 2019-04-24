Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147,354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $200,510,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367,170 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,717,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

