Whitnell & Co. Takes Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,245,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 625.9% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 1,069,015 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 700,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after buying an additional 674,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.90. 846,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,200. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

