Whitnell & Co. Buys 1,737 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

RWX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,637. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $41.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

