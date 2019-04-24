Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Downgraded by Ifs Securities to “Market Perform”

Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.95. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.